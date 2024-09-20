Monterey Bay Set to Host Orange County on Hispanic Heritage Night

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-13-8, 29 points) returns home to Cardinale Stadium this Saturday to face in-state rivals Orange County SC (9-14-4, 31 points) on Hispanic Heritage Night in Week 29 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Coastal Paving and Excavating. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay F.C. comes into this match on the back of a nil-nil draw against Las Vegas Lights FC away from home. The Crisp-and-Kelp earned a hard-fought point in the desert behind a defensive effort to build upon, but turning draws into wins will be imperative to staying alive in the playoff race from here on out. With the team continuing to gel in the new system as a whole, the missing piece of the puzzle remains the attacking third. If the Union's scoring magic can be recaptured on Saturday alongside three points, it could provide the spark needed to kickstart the final stretch of the season.

On the other hand, Orange County SC is pushing to stay above the playoff line themselves. Currently in eighth place, OC will be looking to build on its momentum from a 1-0 win over Rhode Island FC last weekend. With the opportunity for Orange County to potentially move up the table into seventh, and with Monterey Bay needing a result to stay in the mix, it's shaping up to be a must-watch contest.

For Monterey Bay, Carlos Herrera has been a standout in Antony Siaha's absence. In his three starts this season, Herrera has faced 17 shots and recorded 16 saves, conceding just one goal and registering two clean sheets. His strong shot-stopping ability and composure have been crucial for Monterey Bay's defense, and he'll be key again in this weekend's matchup.

The last encounter between Monterey Bay and Orange County took place earlier this season on April 27 when Orange County secured a 2-0 victory at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine. Overall, Orange County SC holds the edge In the all-time head-to-head, having won three out of the last five encounters between the two sides. Monterey Bay F.C. will be eager to turn the tide at home this weekend.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Orange County SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Partly cloudy and 63 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (7-13-8, 29 pts, 11th West); Orange County SC (9-14-4, 31 pts, 8th West)

