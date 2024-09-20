Lights FC Battle for Points in Playoff Push against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday at Cashman Field

September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (10-8-10, 40 points) continues its playoff push this weekend at Cashman Field, battling Sacramento Republic FC (12-7-8, 44 points) on Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+ local: SSSEN). The Lights enter this weekend having lost just twice in its last 19 contests in the team's quest for a first postseason berth in club history.

Saturday night at Cashman Field is #DonateLife Night, presented by Nevada Donor Network. Fans are encouraged to raise a glass, perhaps with the Lights' specialty cocktail (for those 21+) to join fellow supporters in honoring organ donors and recipients during the pregame Pink Scarf ceremony and halftime. Players are set to hit the field in special edition Donate Life jerseys, courtesy of the Nevada Donor Network.

The Lights are currently on a nine-game home undefeated streak (3-0-6, May 18-present, last loss vs. New Mexico United on May 4). Another unbeaten result this weekend would give the 2024 edition of the team sole possession of the club's all-time home unbeaten streak after moving into a tie last weekend with a clip which spanned across two campaigns (Oct. 10, 2018-June 15, 2019).

Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

