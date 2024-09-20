Celebrate Conoce Tus Raíces Night + Join Our Community Investment Round
September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Join us for Conoce Tus Raíces Night, a special celebration of heritage, culture, and community! Presented by Modelo, this event will feature live music, special performances, and a special merchandise drop that you do not want to miss. Secure your tickets now!
When: Sunday, September 29th at 3 PM PT
Where: Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, CA
With only 3 regular season games remaining at CSU, East Bay, join us and be a part of history.
BUY TICKETS
This weekend, we're bringing the excitement to Plank in Oakland with a Watch Party powered by Xfinity!
Who: Oakland Roots vs. Hartford Athletic
When: This Saturday, September 21st at 4 PM PT
Where: Plank, Oakland (98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607)
Gather with the family as we take on Hartford Athletic in a crucial match.
