Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Welcomes 1,300 Youth on Saturday for Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - More than 1,300 kids from 15 local youth organizations are set to join a sold-out Beirne Stadium on Saturday for Kids Night, presented by Rhode Island Energy, as Rhode Island FC plays host to FC Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. The match will feature pregame and halftime festivities, local food trucks, a limited-edition gate giveaway, live entertainment, post-match autographs and much more.
"Rhode Island FC and Rhode Island Energy are thrilled to host the first Kids Night as we welcome thousands of kids from across Rhode Island who will get the chance to experience an RIFC matchday atmosphere for the very first time," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "Rhode Island FC is A Club for All Rhode Island and we're excited to have the opportunity to create lasting memories for everyone on Kids Night."
More than 1,300 kids from 15 local community organizations will be in attendance:
YMCA of Greater Providence
Onward We Learn!
Boys & Girls Club of Warwick
The Learning Community
Progreso Latino
Project GOAL
Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America
Mundialito
Connecting for Children and Families
Jonnycake Center of Westerly
Special Olympics Rhode Island
Sojourner House
Cape Verdean American Community Development
Mentor Rhode Island
Star Kids Scholarship Program
After gates open at 6 p.m., the first 1,500 kids will receive a free Rhode Island Energy Clap Banner. Fans can also stop by the RIFC Merchandise Tent to pick up this week's Merch of the Match: their very own stuffed animal of RIFC's beloved mascot, Chip the harbor seal! Pre-match games and activities geared towards the local youth organizations in attendance will include cornhole, airbrush face paint, henna tattoos, balloon animals, Gaga Ball, bumper soccer and more. The Fan Fest area will feature live entertainment, as 92 ProFM's Jay Buff will DJ the pregame celebrations. Pre-match festivities will continue to come alive with a cultural folk dancing show, performed by Rancho Danças e Cantares do Clube Juventude Lustiana.
Prior to kickoff, 15-year-old Ethan Kerwin of Smithfield Public High School and Stadium Performing Arts Theatre headlines the ceremonial pre-match walkout with his live rendition of the national anthem, becoming the second-youngest youngest vocalist to do so this season for Rhode Island FC. Directly following the match, fans will get an exclusive opportunity to meet and take pictures with RIFC players in Autograph Alley below Section 5 of the East Bleachers.
Throughout the matchday, RIFC's Food Truck Village will be packed with local food and drink options, including seven local vendors on hand: Del's Frozen Lemonade, California Taco, Jaju Pierogi, Ja Patty, Wiener Wagon, Smackin' Mac, and Tacofied. Fans will also have a chance to cool off inside The Guild Beer Garden with the newly released 12oz Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer. Organic Johnny popsicles will also be available for attendees of all ages for just $2.
Before the match, fans are encouraged to participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Clothing Drive. The first 300 donation bags of gently used clothing, shoes and linens will receive a $5 RIFC merchandise voucher redeemable in-stadium at the RIFC Merchandise Tent or online at the Official RIFC Team Store. Donation boxes will be located in the parking lot between Gates B and C.
Fans who missed out on tickets to Saturday's sold-out match can take in the action locally on NESN+ or CBS Sports Golazo Network. Tickets to Rhode Island FC's next home match on Saturday, Oct. 5 against Tampa Bay Rowdies are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 20, 2024
- Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Welcomes 1,300 Youth on Saturday for Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Host Oakland Roots SC Tomorrow Night - Hartford Athletic
- Monterey Bay Set to Host Orange County on Hispanic Heritage Night - Monterey Bay FC
- Celebrate Conoce Tus Raíces Night + Join Our Community Investment Round - Oakland Roots
- LouCIty & Racing Foundation Partners with City, U.S. Soccer Foundation to Open Mini-Pitch - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Las Vegas Lights FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Travel to Rhode Island to Face off against USL Championship Newcomers - FC Tulsa
- Three Points Paramount as Legion FC Welcomes Miami FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Lights FC Battle for Points in Playoff Push against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday at Cashman Field - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Saturday Derby Between Battery, Rowdies at Patriots Point - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Welcomes 1,300 Youth on Saturday for Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. FC Tulsa: September 21, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Orange County SC
- Rhode Island FC Continues Road Trip at Orange County SC Tonight
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Orange County SC: September 14, 2024