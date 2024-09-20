Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Welcomes 1,300 Youth on Saturday for Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy

September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - More than 1,300 kids from 15 local youth organizations are set to join a sold-out Beirne Stadium on Saturday for Kids Night, presented by Rhode Island Energy, as Rhode Island FC plays host to FC Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. The match will feature pregame and halftime festivities, local food trucks, a limited-edition gate giveaway, live entertainment, post-match autographs and much more.

"Rhode Island FC and Rhode Island Energy are thrilled to host the first Kids Night as we welcome thousands of kids from across Rhode Island who will get the chance to experience an RIFC matchday atmosphere for the very first time," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "Rhode Island FC is A Club for All Rhode Island and we're excited to have the opportunity to create lasting memories for everyone on Kids Night."

More than 1,300 kids from 15 local community organizations will be in attendance:

YMCA of Greater Providence

Onward We Learn!

Boys & Girls Club of Warwick

The Learning Community

Progreso Latino

Project GOAL

Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America

Mundialito

Connecting for Children and Families

Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Sojourner House

Cape Verdean American Community Development

Mentor Rhode Island

Star Kids Scholarship Program

After gates open at 6 p.m., the first 1,500 kids will receive a free Rhode Island Energy Clap Banner. Fans can also stop by the RIFC Merchandise Tent to pick up this week's Merch of the Match: their very own stuffed animal of RIFC's beloved mascot, Chip the harbor seal! Pre-match games and activities geared towards the local youth organizations in attendance will include cornhole, airbrush face paint, henna tattoos, balloon animals, Gaga Ball, bumper soccer and more. The Fan Fest area will feature live entertainment, as 92 ProFM's Jay Buff will DJ the pregame celebrations. Pre-match festivities will continue to come alive with a cultural folk dancing show, performed by Rancho Danças e Cantares do Clube Juventude Lustiana.

Prior to kickoff, 15-year-old Ethan Kerwin of Smithfield Public High School and Stadium Performing Arts Theatre headlines the ceremonial pre-match walkout with his live rendition of the national anthem, becoming the second-youngest youngest vocalist to do so this season for Rhode Island FC. Directly following the match, fans will get an exclusive opportunity to meet and take pictures with RIFC players in Autograph Alley below Section 5 of the East Bleachers.

Throughout the matchday, RIFC's Food Truck Village will be packed with local food and drink options, including seven local vendors on hand: Del's Frozen Lemonade, California Taco, Jaju Pierogi, Ja Patty, Wiener Wagon, Smackin' Mac, and Tacofied. Fans will also have a chance to cool off inside The Guild Beer Garden with the newly released 12oz Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer. Organic Johnny popsicles will also be available for attendees of all ages for just $2.

Before the match, fans are encouraged to participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Clothing Drive. The first 300 donation bags of gently used clothing, shoes and linens will receive a $5 RIFC merchandise voucher redeemable in-stadium at the RIFC Merchandise Tent or online at the Official RIFC Team Store. Donation boxes will be located in the parking lot between Gates B and C.

Fans who missed out on tickets to Saturday's sold-out match can take in the action locally on NESN+ or CBS Sports Golazo Network. Tickets to Rhode Island FC's next home match on Saturday, Oct. 5 against Tampa Bay Rowdies are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

