Match Preview: Miami FC at North Carolina FC

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC heads up to North Carolina to face NCFC for the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The last match, hosted by Miami in May, was won by North Carolina 0-4.

Miami FC

Miami travels up to North Carolina for its eighteenth match of the 2024 USL Championship season following its loss at home last week to Detroit City FC.

Miami's Frank Lopez has scored three goals in the past five games for the team and will be an integral player to look out for when watching Miami's squad on Saturday.

Miami will also be missing recently signed defender, Junior Palacios, who is suspended for this match following his two-yellow card performance against Detroit resulting in a red card.

Miami will be looking to secure three points on the road before returning home next weekend to face Rhode Island FC for the first time ever. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

Opponent: North Carolina FC

North Carolina FC, currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, has 18 points on the table with a 4-4-6 record thus far this season.

NCFC's Evan Conway is the main player to lookout for this match with four goals scored this season, including one last week against Charleston Battery. Conway also scored at Miami when the two faced each other earlier this season.

North Carolina's Ezra Armstrong is also suspended for this match following his red card against Charleston Battery.

North Carolina will be looking to keep their playoff spot secure when they face Miami at home this Saturday.

#NCvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 7/6/24

Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. EST

Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

Watch: TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)

