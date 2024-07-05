Indy and Rhode Island End in a Draw, 3-3

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island - Indy Eleven returns from Rhode Island with a point after drawing 3-3 with the first-year USL Championship Eastern Conference opponent. Indy moves to 9-5-3, while Rhode Island sits at 3-4-10.

The Boys in Blue scored twice in the opening half as Laurence Wootton registered the opener off an assist from Cam Lindley in the 20th minute. The goal was the first professional tally for Wootton and the assist was the first for Lindley in 2024.

Indy doubled the lead less than 10 minutes later off a 28th minute strike from Elliot Collier. His goal came by way of Romario Williams' first points representing the Circle City.

Indy now has 16 first-half goals on the season, the second most of any team in the USL Championship (17, Charleston).

Rhode Island got a pair back to open the second half off the corner combination of goal scorer Frank Nodarse and Marc Ybarra in the 52nd and 69th minutes.

Indy retook the lead in the 79th minute off the first goal of the season from Tyler Gibson via an assist from Douglas Martinez, but Rhode Island struck back in the final seconds, earning the equalizer from Isaac Angking in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The Boys in Blue return to action Tuesday against MLS-side Atlanta United for the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Action begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. USL Championship matches resumes July 13 with a home match against Loudoun United. Single-game tickets for home matches are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on all ticket options click here. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

Rhode Island FC 3:3 Indy Eleven

Friday, July 5, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium - Smithfield Rhode Island

2024 USL Championship Records

Rhode Island FC: 3-4-10 (-2), 19 pts

Indy Eleven: 9-5-3 (+5), 30 pts

Scoring Summary

IND - Laurence Wootton (Cam Lindley) 20'

IND - Elliot Collier (Romario Williams) 28'

RI - Frank Nodarse (Marc Ybarra) 52'

RI - Frank Nodarse (Marc Ybarra) 69'

IND - Tyler Gibson (Douglas Martinez) 79'

RI - Isaac Angking 90+5'

Discipline Summary

RI - Frank Nodarse (caution) 19'

IND - Ben Mines (caution) 35'

IND - Hunter Sulte (caution) 52'

RI - JJ Williams (caution) 80'

RI - Jojea Kwizera (caution) 84'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa (Callum Chapman-Page 45'), Josh O'Brien, Benjamin Ofeimu, Ben Mines, Cam Lindley (captain) (Max Schneider 83'), Laurence Wootton, Sebastian Guenzatti (Douglas Martinez 61'), Romario Williams (Tyler Gibson 71'), Elliot Collier (Augi Williams 61')

Indy subs: Yannik Oettl, Logan Neidlinger

Rhode Island FC line-up: Jackson Lee, Frank Nodarse (Grant Stoneman 83'), Karifa Yao, Conor McGlynn (Zach Herivaux 75'), Jojea Kwizera, Marc Ybarra (Mark Doyle 81'), Clay Holstad, Stephen Turnbull (Isaac Angking 75'), Albert Dikwa, Joe Brito (Noah Fuson 45'), JJ Williams

Rhode Island subs: Kevin Orduy, Koke Vegas, Collin Smith

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.