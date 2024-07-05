Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Memphis on Red, White and Brews Fest

Kickoff: Saturday, July 6 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

How to Watch: At The Champ, Bally Sports SoCal, CBS Sports Golazo! Network

Orange County SC returns to Championship Stadium as they host Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 PM as a part of our Red, White and Brews Fest celebration on Fourth of July Weekend. It's the third match in seven days for the County Boys. Can they look to rebound from a loss on Wednesday and grab three points on Saturday?

BEALE STREET BULLIES

Memphis 901 FC enters Saturday's match in 4th place in the USL Championship Western Conference. They have to be considered one of the Championship's hottest teams at the moment, having only lost once in their previous ten matches (5-1-4). Over the course of this stretch, they have scored goals in bunches. They've scored multiple goals in seven of those ten, only being shut out just one time. Their last time out, they lit up the scoreboard in a 5-1 thrashing of Phoenix Rising FC. They are led up top by forward Marlon, who leads his team in both goals (7) and assists (5). They'll have revenge on their mind after dropping all three points at home to Orange County SC earlier this season, in a 2-0 defeat at AutoZone Park.

2024 Regular Season Record: 7-6-4 (4th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 29 I Goals Allowed: 21 I Clean Sheets: 2

Players to Watch:

M Bruno Lapa

F Marlon

MISSING A SPARK

Orange County SC head into Saturday's match after a 2-0 loss on the road to New Mexico United on Wednesday. It was the second consecutive match that the Black and Orange found themselves on the wrong side of that scoreline and have now not scored a goal in five straight halves. In order to get a result, considering Memphis' recent form, the County Boys will likely need to find their scoring boots. Forward Ethan Zubak leads current active players with three goals, tied with Next Wave Star Bryce Jamison. Both of their other multiple goal scorers are currently on the injured list (Amang 5, Iloski 2) so they will need players to also step up and pick up the scoring slack.

Players to Watch

F Cam Dunbar

F Bryce Jamison

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 2-0-1 all-time against Memphis 901 FC.

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Memphis 901 FC 0 - 2 Orange County SC (AutoZone Park, Memphis, TN)

Scoring summary: Brian Iloski 61' (OCSC), Thomas Amang 63' (OCSC)

YOUR COUNTY, YOUR CLUB!

