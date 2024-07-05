FC Tulsa Opens Applications for Second-Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest, Hot Dog Night

TULSA - FC Tulsa is now accepting applications for participants in its second-annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Presented by Fassler Hall, this second-annual event invites competitive eaters and household legends alike to take part in this thrilling event as FC Tulsa clashes with Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, July 20, at ONEOK Field.

The application for the contest is live HERE, with the deadline to apply on Monday, July 15, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Participants must be 18 or older to apply.

In an event that's sure to be sizzling, 10 fans will compete to see who can down the most Fassler Hall hot dogs in five minutes for a cash prize and the 2024 FC Tulsa Hot Dog Eating Champion Trophy - a golden hot dog trophy - presented by Fassler Hall.

The inaugural FC Tulsa Hot Dog Eating Contest saw the champion crowned after eating 10.5 hot dogs in five minutes.

This is your chance to challenge the titans of taste and technique - do you have what it takes? Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of a beloved FC Tulsa tradition on July 20.

FC Tulsa returns back to ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 20, for Hot Dog Night versus Memphis 901 FC at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

