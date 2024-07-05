Monterey Bay Makes First-Ever Visit to Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh for Fixture with Riverhounds SC

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - Monterey Bay F.C. (6-8-4, 22 points) takes to the skies for an Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (3-8-6, 15 points) at Highmark Stadium in Week 18 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Despite ultimately seeing defeat in Colorado Springs, the contest featured two significant silver linings for Monterey Bay - a career-night performance for Antony Siaha and the debut of loanee Ousseni Bouda from the San Jose Earthquakes. Siaha has continued to raise his level of play despite the Club's seemingly ever-growing injury list, and with Bouda entering the fold to aid in the Union's attack, there is reason for positivity ahead of Monterey Bay's clash with Pittsburgh.

Riverhounds SC are currently in the midst of an even more unfortunate stretch of their own, however, having failed to score a goal in what is now five consecutive matches - including only one goal in its last seven. Now back at home after two matches away, Pittsburgh will hope to finally end its slide - or at the very least its scoring drought - against a Union side that is allowing over five shots on target per ninety minutes (5.38).

The Crisp-and-Kelp and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC have met just the one time so far, with the match taking place in Seaside on May 5, 2023. Albert Dikwa gave the Riverhounds the lead on two separate occasions in the match, but a goal from Alex Dixon just before the half and a stoppage-time goal from Christian Volesky rescued a point for Monterey Bay at home. Now, for the first time, the series turns to Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh with both sides in dire search of a much-needed positive result.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: Highmark Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024; 4:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Sunny and 83 degrees

2024 Records

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (3-8-6, 15 pts, 11th East); Monterey Bay F.C. (6-8-4, 22 pts, 6th West)

