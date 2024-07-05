Memphis 901 FC Begins Three-Match Road Stretch at Orange County SC

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC enters the second half of the season with a stretch of three road trips in three weeks starting with a trip to Irvine, California to face Orange County SC.

The Beale Street Boys will look to avenge their loss to Orange County at AutoZone Park in early April. Memphis dominated the match but couldn't capitalize on chances before the visitors took control with goals in the 61st and 63rd minutes.

Memphis is a different team since that early five-game skid. Anchored by the same philosophies to win games, the Beale Street Boys travel to the West Coast with a big carry-on of confidence.

Unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 outings, 901 FC has combined one of the most dangerous attacking units with consistent and reliable defensive effort to propel themselves to the top half of the Western Conference Standings.

The latest statement came in a 5-1 rout of reigning champions Phoenix Rising FC at AutoZone Park with five different goalscorers contributing to the franchise record tying performance.

Memphis' 29 goals ranks at the top of the division by a wide margin with Las Vegas trailing at 23. 901 FC also ranks in the top-5 in the league in shots, goals per game and goal differential along with other attacking metrics.

They'll look to handle a skidding Orange County SC side with seven losses in their last nine matches. Orange County sits at No. 9 in the standings just outside of the projected playoffs, but only four points behind Memphis at No. 5 in the tight Western Conference.

Kickoff for the showdown at Championship Soccer Stadium is set for 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match on CBS Sports Golazo Network and WMC 5 Plus locally.

