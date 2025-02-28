MASL Ten for Ten - Joey Tavernese (Harrisburg Heat)

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with MASL veteran Joey Tavernese of the Harrisburg Heat!

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 28, 2025

