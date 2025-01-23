MASL Ten for Ten - Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave)
January 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video
On this week's edition of Ten for Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with an MASL All Star, one of two members of the 400 goal club, and one of the best to ever do it: Ian Bennett of the Milwaukee Wave
Check out the Milwaukee Wave Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 23, 2025
- Heat Host Sidekicks - Harrisburg Heat
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Wave Stories
- Wave Rolls into New York for Pair of Games this Weekend against Utica City FC
- Wave Welcome Tacoma Stars to Panther Arena Saturday for Greek Night.
- Wave Freeze out Outlaws Saturday Night in Texas.
- Wave Gear up for Showdown against Outlaws Saturday Night in Texas.
- Milwaukee Wave Head to Kansas City to Face Rival Comets Sunday.