MASL Ten for Ten - Ian Bennett (Milwaukee Wave)

January 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







On this week's edition of Ten for Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with an MASL All Star, one of two members of the 400 goal club, and one of the best to ever do it: Ian Bennett of the Milwaukee Wave

