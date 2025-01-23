Strykers' Palmer Named MASL Defensive Player of the Week

January 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced it has recognized Empire Strykers captain Robert Palmer for his strong performances during week 8 of the 2024-25 regular season, naming the Jamaican MASL Defender of the Week. Palmer was instrumental in his side's back-to-back wins over the St. Louis Ambush, contributing on both sides of the ball as the Strykers took significant steps toward accomplishing their declared objective of reaching the playoffs.

San Diego's Boris Pardo was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week, and Chihuahua's Jorge Ríos received MASL Offensive Player of the Week honors.

On Monday, January 13, Empire defeated St. Louis 8-6 at home, with Robert Palmer anchoring the backline and chipping in three blocks as well as a key goal to make it 4-2 on a power play. Serving as the sixth attacker to double the Strykers' numerical advantage on offense, the league veteran fully lived up to his role by rifling a long-range bullet into the right-side netting and giving his team a two-goal cushion with just over 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Mounir Alami collected the helper on the play.

On Saturday, January 18, Palmer enjoyed another outstanding showing on defense, his blocks count not reflecting the effort as the category was falsely scored 13-0 in favor of the hosts. In Empire's 7-5 away victory, the Californians' fan favorite again added his name to the score sheet in the third period, this time converting an Abdul Mansaray assist for a 5-4 lead.

The Empire Strykers next travel to take on the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, January 25, followed by a return home for a rematch with the Washingtonians the very next day, Sunday, January 26. Tickets are available here.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.