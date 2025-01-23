Heat Host Sidekicks

The Harrisburg Heat are coming off an exciting 9-8 road victory over the Texas Outlaws, showcasing their offensive firepower and resilience. Joey Tavernese and Dominic Francis, both named to the All-Star team, have been pivotal in leading the charge. Tavernese has tallied 15 points (12 goals, 3 assists), while Francis has added 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) over seven games.

Averaging 5.8 goals per game, the Heat's dynamic attack continues to shine, supported by strong contributions across the roster. Defensively, the Heat are working to tighten up after facing tough challenges from opponents. The anticipated return of Brad Kerstetter and Gavin Taylor from injury is expected to bring much-needed stability to the backline.

While the team feels the impact of losing standout players Jake Dengler and Maxi Shenfeld to their professional outdoor teams, these departures were planned and agreed upon before the season began. To bolster the roster, the Heat have added Jack Shearer, a seasoned soccer professional with three seasons of experience in the MASL.

Looking ahead, the Heat aim to refine their strategies and deliver consistent performances as they climb the standings. With strong leadership on and off the field, the addition of Shearer, and All-Star-caliber talent driving the team, Harrisburg is determined to make a statement and build momentum as the season progresses.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat and Dallas Sidekicks face off for the second time this season, with the Heat eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd. In their previous matchup, Harrisburg showcased their offensive firepower and resilience in a narrow 7-6 loss, with standout contributions from Joey Tavernese, Dominic Francis, and Mike Da-Silva. Averaging 5.6 goals per game, the Heat have shown they can be a consistent scoring threat and will look to build on that momentum at home. Despite some early defensive challenges, Harrisburg's fighting spirit and ability to stay competitive in every game have been undeniable. With the home crowd behind them and key players stepping up, the Heat are determined to secure a crucial victory and turn their season around.

