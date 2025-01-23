Players of the Week: Week 8

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 8 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Jorge Ríos, Chihuahua Savage scored four goals and two assists. He also recorded two blocks, a hat trick, and a GWG.

DEFENSE - Roberto Palmer, Empire Strykers scored two goals and tallied three blocks to keep his team's record perfect for the week at 2-0-0.

GOALKEEPER - Boris Pardo, San Diego Sockers made 20 saves over two games allowing just seven.

