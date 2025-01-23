Empire Can Clinch Season Series with Sweet Wins vs. Stars

Ontario, Calif. - Empire Strykers training has had an air of added intensity about it this week, with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) outfit facing a pair of potentially crucial matchups with the Tacoma Stars, a side which has historically had a major impact on the Southern Californians' success rate in attempting to reach the postseason. There's a good chance preparation will be key in determining the outcome of the weekend's matches, as they will involve a grueling travel schedule and back-to-back nights of action, which promises to test the the resolve of both sets of players.

After taking on 1-5-2 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Tacoma on the road this coming Saturday at 6:05 PM PST, 5-6-0 Empire will hop on a flight for a quick return to California and its rematch with the Stars at 4:05 PM PST the very next day. While the clash in Kent, Washington, will be available in English and Spanish on the MASL's official YouTube channel (@MASLtv), Sunday's home game will stream domestically in English on CBS Sports Golazo Network, with the Spanish broadcast again airing on YouTube. International streaming partners will be finalized in the coming days.

In their two most recent encounters, the Strykers defeated the St. Louis Ambush 7-5 on the road before falling to visiting rivals San Diego Sockers by the same score line. The victory over the Ambush served to demonstrate a key upside of the approach implemented this season by first-year MASL head coach Onua Obasi, who frequently uses his goalkeepers as additional attackers while leaving his own team's net unguarded. Courtesy of the highly innovative strategy, backstop Claysson De Lima bagged a pair of helpers as Marco Fabián and Abdul Mansaray spearheaded their team's offense with three points apiece.

While Empire outshot the Ambush by a significant margin, Obasi's side fell victim to its own tactics on a couple of occasions, with St. Louis winning the ball and pouncing on the absence of the opposition netminder by way of unobstructed finishes.

"When you look at our high attacking numbers in some of the past games, it shows that when it clicks, our approach is very effective," said Strykers defender Momo Gueye. "The fact we've let in some goals because of it is due to this strategy being brand-new not just to us but to the entire league. We're the first to do it, so we have to figure everything out ourselves. Even when we lose, we usually control the game, which means it's totally up to us whether we're successful. When our execution is good, it's a big advantage. If we give the ball away, it turns into Russian roulette."

In the defeat to rival San Diego, Gueye and company found themselves unable to overcome a disciplined defensive performance by the two-time MASL champion, whose win was powered in large part by a standout performance from goalkeeper Xavier Snaer-Williams. Playing in place of veteran Boris Pardo, the 25-year-old Snaer-Williams boasted 15 saves and a .750 save percentage. Keko Gontán and Sebastian Mendez led the Sockers attack with three points each.

To the Strykers' credit, they refused to give up despite trailing 2-6 early in the closing period, they put up a fight and managed to outscore the Sockers 3-1 in the final 14 minutes of play.

"Even in that game, we controlled the possession," offered Momo Gueye. "We showed in the fourth quarter that when we execute our game plan well, we're a lot to handle. We've outshot opponent after opponent, including San Diego. To me, that proves that our style works for us. If we can finish our chances and avoid making mistakes, I feel we have a lot of potential. Of course, San Diego is also very good at punishing you, so you have to be even more on point. There's a reason they're the only team that's beaten (reigning back-to-back champion) Chihuahua this season."

Coming off its win at St. Louis and its loss to San Diego, Empire readies itself for consecutive meetings with a Stars side sitting outside the postseason window. With Tacoma trailing the Californians by ten points but holding three games in hand, the Strykers will be eager to maintain the status quo or extend their current edge over the team which has cost them several playoff berths in recent years. Currently jockeying for positioning with Utica and Dallas just below them, head coach Obasi and his squad also need to keep an eye on Harrisburg in eleventh, as the Heat has earned 11 fewer points while having played four fewer games.

Empire aims to return to the knockout stages following three straight absences.

The Strykers backline is anchored by Robert Palmer, who is tied for third in the league in blocks (20), with Momo Gueye (7) holding runner-up among the pair's squad. Meanwhile, the attack is led by Marco Fabián and Justin Stinson. Mexican Fabián sits fifth in the MASL in points (20) and tied for first in goals (15) while also ranking tops on Empire in points per game (1.8 in 11). Stinson is tied for seventh in the league in points (17) and tied for ninth in goals (11), boasting the second-highest points per game (1.5 in 11) among all Strykers. Andy Reyes has the Empire lead in assists (7), with Stinson and Alami (6 each) close seconds.

Given its challenging position in the standings, and a seven-game losing streak that commenced after a season-opening win over the mighty Sockers, tenth-place Tacoma will be desperate to get back into the playoff conversation and deal a blow to its longtime rival in the process. Looking to make it back-to-back playoff appearances after losing the 2022-23 Western Conference play-in game to the Texas Outlaws, the Stars' most straightforward route would be to eventually leapfrog St. Louis and the Dallas Sidekicks immediately above them, with their two competitors holding a four-point and a five-point advantage while having played two more games and one more game, respectively.

Tacoma, which is guided by Adam Becker, ex-Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) defender Evan McNeley and player-coach Nick Perera, lost their first two meetings with the Strykers of 2024-25, falling 5-10 in mid-December and 3-4 in early January. Both defeats came on the road.

At 38, indoor legend Nick Perera is still the main man on offense for the Stars, as he is tied for sixth in the league in points per game (2.1 in 7) and tied for ninth in points (15), in addition to sitting first on his side in goals (8) and assists (7). Perera's main sidekick has been fellow forward Moises Gonzalez, who ranks as runner-up on Tacoma in points (7), goals (6) and points per game (1.4 in 5). Michael Ramos has the second-most assists (3) among all Stars.

Meanwhile, the defense is anchored by Logan Jones, with the Washington native sitting second in the MASL in blocks and Adrian Correa (9) ranking as the second-best Tacoma player. Goalkeeper Chris Toth remains among the standouts of the MASL, as he holds the lead in both total saves (132) and save percentage (.786).

Former Empire man Stefan Mijatovic again will not be a part of the action between the Strykers and the Stars, having been suspended for four matches as a result of his involvement in last weekend's postgame brawl between players and staff of his side and of host Milwaukee Wave.

"Tacoma is a team you really have to watch out for," said Strykers defender Gueye. "Sure, they're on a losing streak, and one of their best players being out gives us one less thing to worry about. With that said, the fact they're the only team that's beaten San Diego shows what they're capable of on a good day. Still, I'm not too worried about their game plan but mostly about executing our own game plan. We've scored ten goals against Tacoma before, so we know what's possible when we're on. If we could win our series with them, that would be huge in terms of the playoffs. Getting both wins this weekend would be even sweeter."

The Empire Strykers travel to take on the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, January 25, followed by a return home for a rematch with the Washingtonians on Sunday, January 26. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available at www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.

