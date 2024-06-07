Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Brings Super Heroes to Hammond Stadium

June 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will host the team's third-annual Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on June 14, when players will take the field in custom Super Hero-inspired jerseys.

Fans also will enjoy special Marvel-themed activities and promotions throughout the evening, which will be capped by a postgame fireworks show with pyrotechnics launched from behind the right field fence. After the game, fans will have an opportunity to purchase game-worn jerseys, which feature a Marvel twist on the Mighty Mussels' logo and team colors, through an online auction to benefit Mussel Up for Southwest Florida, the team's charitable fund.

A day later on June 15, the Mighty Mussels will host the team's first Beer Fest of the 2024 season. Beer aficionados 21 and older can purchase a $20 pass that includes samples of more than 50 beers from local and national brewers; a separate game ticket is required. Additionally, the first 500 fans through the gates at Saturday's game will receive a free Mighty Mussels grilling apron in honor of Father's Day weekend. Saturday's game is also Education Employee Appreciation Night, when all Southwest Florida teachers, administrators and support staff can receive free tickets by presenting a valid school ID at the box office.

Then on June 16, families can enjoy a special all-you-can-eat Father's Day brunch for just $15 each. A separate game ticket is required.

The six-game homestand against the Lakeland Flying Tigers runs from June 11-16. Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, June 11 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hot dogs.

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Wednesday, June 12 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $2 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, June 13 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, June 14 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night: Players will wear custom jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game, and fans can enjoy special Marvel-themed activities at the ballpark.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, June 15 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Beer Fest: The first Beer Fest of the season allows fans 21+ to purchase passes for $20 that include samples of more than 50 beers from local and national brewers.

Education Employee Appreciation Night: All teachers, administrators and staff of local schools - public and private - can receive free tickets by presenting a valid school ID at the box office.

Father's Day Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free Mighty Mussels grilling apron to celebrate Father's Day weekend.

Play Ball Weekend Clinic: Children ages 5-12 can register for a free daytime baseball clinic that focuses on throwing, hitting, fielding and baserunning skills. Mighty Mussels coaches and players will lead the baseball clinic, which begins at 10 a.m. Register online at MightyMussels.com.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, June 16 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

Father's Day Brunch: The whole family can enjoy a special all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15 each.

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

