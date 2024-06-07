Anthony's Big Day Hoists Threshers to Victory

June 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Keaton Anthony drove in three runs, including his second homer of the series, as the Clearwater Threshers (36-19) took down the Bradenton Marauders (23-32) in a 7-3 victory at LECOM Park on Friday night. The Threshers look to take their second straight win when they return to Bradenton on Saturday.

The game was scoreless until the third, which began with a walk to Avery Owusu-Asiedu. He moved to second on an error by Marauders third baseman Juan Jerez, and then to third when Bryson Ware was hit by a pitch to load the bases. On the next pitch, Devin Saltiban hit a deep fly ball to left-center, allowing Owusu-Asiedu to score on the sacrifice fly and giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Anthony led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to double the Threshers advantage. A two-run home run by Keiner Delgado tied the game at two in the bottom of the fourth. Diego González led off the fifth with a single off Bradenton starter Michael Kennedy and moved to second on a single by Ware. Pierce Bennett was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Luis Caicuto broke the tie with an RBI single. Ware moved to third on the knock, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony to make it 4-2 Threshers

After Ware reached on an error to start the seventh inning, Bennett reached on a fielder's choice with two outs in the frame. He moved to second on a walk to Caicuto before Anthony drove him home with an RBI single that brought the Threshers lead to 5-2.

Raylin Heredia hit a ground-rule double off newly entered reliever Danny Carrion to lead off the eighth. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an errant pickoff attempt at first, moving Avery Owusu-Asiedu, who reached on a walk, to second and giving the Threshers a 6-2 lead. Ware walked to load the bases and Saltiban grounded into a fielder's choice, beating out a double play ball to allow Owusu-Asiedu to score from third and extend the Threshers advantage to 7-2.

Bradenton added a run in the home half of the eighth to cut the Threshers lead to four runs. Despite allowing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, the Threshers turned a game-ending double play to seal a 7-3 victory.

George Klassen allowed one run on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Michael Rucker allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.0 shutout inning. Jose Peña (4-0) walked three and struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win. Jonathan Petit walked three and struck out one with one run allowed in 0.2 innings. Ethan Chenault struck out one and walked one without allowing a hit or a run in 1.1 frames to earn the save.

Chenault earned his first career save...Anthony had three RBIs in a game for the third time this season...Peña threw 2.0 shutout innings for his second outing in a row...All starters reached base at least once for the Threshers...González has two RBIs in four games for the Threshers this season...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday, June 8...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at LECOM Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

