Marauders Fall on Friday Night 7-3

June 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders were held to just two hits on Friday night at LECOM Park as they fell to the Clearwater Threshers 7-3.

The Threshers jumped ahead with runs in the and third fourth innings against Michael Kennedy (1-4). In the third, a walk an error, and a hit batter loaded up the bases with nobody out for Devin Saltiban who flied out to centerfield to score the game's first run. Kennedy retired the next two batters to leave a pair stranded. Keaton Anthony then homered to start the fourth for the second time this week to double up the Marauders at 2-0.

Bradenton tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run home run from Keiner Delgado, his fourth of the season. The Threshers went on to score five unanswered runs after that over three different innings.

In the fifth, Diego Gonzalez and Bryson Ware led off with a pair of singles before Pierce Bennett was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out for Luis Caicuto. The Threshers catcher singled home a run and Anthony hit a sacrifice fly to push the Threshers back in front 4-2. Anthony finished the night with three RBIs after he singled home another run in the seventh to make it 5-2 Clearwater.

The Threshers completed their scoring with a pair of runs in the eighth before Bradenton loaded up the bases in the eighth on two walks and a hit by pitch from Jonathan Petit. Petit's wild pitch scored Esmerlyn Valdez to trim the deficit to 7-3. A strikeout and a walk to Wesley Zapata again loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate in Enmanuel Terrero. Ethan Chenault (SV,1) struck him out to end the threat and the inning. The right-hander went on to toss a scoreless ninth to tie the series at two games apiece. Jose Pena (1-4) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win for Clearwater.

Kennedy struck out three in five innings on Friday night while Hunter Furtado allowed just an unearned run in two innings out of the bullpen.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Saturday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Khristian Curtis (0-3, 4.93) to the hill opposite of LHP Mavis Graves (5-2, 2.79) for Clearwater.

