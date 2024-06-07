Tortugas Score 8 Unanswered, Cruise Past Mets 10-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas stormed past the St. Lucie Mets 10-3 on Friday night at Clover Park. Daytona evened the series 2-2.

Mets second baseman A.J. Ewing gave the Mets a brief 3-2 lead with a two-out single against Tortugas starter Adam Serwinowski in the third inning. Ewing would be the last base runner of the night for the Mets.

Dylan Simmons replaced Serwinowski and retired all seven batters he faced. Nestor Lorant then pitched 4.0 perfect innings of relief to finish the game and get the save. All told Simmons and Lorant retired 19 straight Mets.

The Tortugas scored three runs in the top of the fourth on a two-out, three-run double by Connor Burns off Mets starter Franklin Gomez to go ahead 5-3. The inning was kept alive by an error and featured two walks.

Diego Omana hit a sac fly against Cristofer Gomez in the fifth inning. A bases loaded walk issued by Gomez to Esmith Pineda in the sixth inning pushed across another run to make it 7-3.

Ricardo Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single off Nick Bautista in the seventh inning for an 8-3 Tortugas lead.

Ariel Almonte crushed a two-run homer off Bautista in the eighth inning for the final runs of the night. It was Almonte's FSL-leading 13th homer of the season. It was his sixth long ball against the Mets this season. He has homered in consecutive games.

Daytona scored in six consecutive innings from the second through the eighth.

Franklin Gomez took the loss. He was charged with five runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings. He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out five.

Four of Daytona's runs were unearned after the Mets made two errors. The Mets have made seven errors over their last three games after having no errors in their previous four.

Cabrera went 4 for 5 with four singles, a walk, RBI and two runs.

The Mets were held to three hits. Ewing went 2 for 4. Willy Fanas hit a double.

The Mets (19-36) and Tortugas (25-30) play the fifth game of their series on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Faith Night with a postgame worship concert and testimonials from Mets players and coaches. The postgame fireworks have been canceled due to dry conditions.

