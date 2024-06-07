Aguiar Homers Twice as Mussels' Win Streak Is Snapped

TAMPA, Fla. - Carlos Aguiar drilled a pair of home runs Friday, but the Tampa Tarpons scored early and often in a 17-7 Tampa win at Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons' (20-35) victory snapped the Mussels' (27-28) seven-game winning streak, their longest of the season. The 17 runs Fort Myers allowed were the most they've surrendered in a single game all season.

Despite the loss, Fort Myers jumped in front in the top of the second. Isaac Pena drew a one-out walk before Ryan McCarthy ripped an RBI double down the right field line to make it 1-0. The next batter was Payton Eeles, who lined a base hit to left to make it 2-0.

The Tarpons quickly responded in the bottom of the second. Hans Montero singled before Tomas Frick walked with two outs. Daury Arias followed and cranked a three-run homer over the bleachers in right to give Tampa a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the third, they scored twice on walks before a George Lombard sacrifice fly made it 6-3. Roderick Arias then smoked a three-run homer to cap the rally at 9-2 Tampa.

Fort Myers responded with Aguiar's first home run in the fourth, a three-run shot that made the score 9-5.

The Tarpons continued to chip away against Mussels' reliever Paulshawn Pasqualotto. A Willy Montero homer in the fourth made it 12-5 before a Max Burt double in the fifth extended the lead to 14-5. With one out in the sixth, Roderick Arias crushed a bases clearing double to the wall in center to cap the offensive night at 17-5.

Aguiar's line drive home run in the eighth cut the final margin to 17-7. Both of his home runs left the bat at over 101 mph.

The Mussels will look to claim the series at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. RHP Charlee Soto (0-2, 6.75) makes the start for Fort Myers, opposite RHP Luis Serna (2-3, 4.87) of Tampa. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

