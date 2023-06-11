Martin's Big Night Not Enough as Ducks Battle Back in Wild Slugfest

Central Islip, NY: Trey Martin ripped four hits including a game-tying home run in the seventh, but the York Revolution saw four separate leads get erased in a wild 12-10 loss to the Long Island Ducks on Saturday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The loss coupled with a Southern Maryland win knocks the Revs out of first place for the first time since May 30 as they drop to one game back in the North Division.

The Revs jumped on top right away with two runs in the first inning. Trent Giambrone got things started with a bloop hit for a nine-game hitting streak and stole second. Alejandro Rivero drew a one-out walk and Jacob Rhinesmith cashed with an RBI single to right for the game's first run. Martin added a two-out RBI single to left field for a 2-0 head start.

Long Island got one back in the home half of the first as Boog Powell bunted for a leadoff hit and advanced on an error before a pair of groundouts brought him home to slice the lead to 2-1.

The Ducks took the lead an inning later as Adeiny Hechavarria slapped a one-out double down the right field line and Brian Goodwin drove him in with a base hit up the middle. Problems compounded with two outs when Tzu-Wei Lin connected on an opposite field two-run homer to left, propelling Long Island ahead, 4-2.

York responded in the third as Martin nailed a two-out RBI double to right center, making it a 4-3 game.

The Revs went right back to work in the fourth, scoring twice for a 5-4 lead. Richard Urena sparked things with a line drive single to center and stole second. Giambrone cracked a one-out RBI double to left center tying the score, and crossed the plate as Tomo Otosaka ripped a go-ahead single to right center.

The lead was short lived as the seesaw battle continued when Alejandro De Aza pulled a two-run single into right with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, putting Long Island back ahead at 6-5.

The lead changed hands for the fourth time as Jhon Nunez perfectly blooped a two-run double just over the head of first baseman Sam Travis, plating both designated pinch runner Alexis Pantoja and Drew Mendoza who was running from first on the pitch for a 7-6 lead.

Armed with a lead for the third time, Revs starter Jorge Martinez had his first 1-2-3 inning of the night, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the fifth.

Long Island mounted a rally again in the sixth, however, as Chance Sisco tied the game on a line drive homer to right. Lin walked, stole second, and moved to third on a fly out. Martinez was lifted for reliever Nelvin Correa who struck out Brantley Bell, but De Aza again gave the Ducks the lead, grounding a go-ahead infield single that ricocheted off the first base bag for an 8-7 advantage.

The Revs again responded, doing so in a big way in the seventh. Martin tied the game, blasting his third home run of the season to deep left-center to square things at 8-8. Mendoza and Urena followed with singles and advanced on a wild pitch. Mendoza scored on a passed ball for the Revs' fourth lead, and Nunez drove in his third of the night on a sac fly to right to go on top 10-8.

The Ducks threatened to immediately answer again, but Otosaka made a great tumbling grab in right center to rob Lin, stranding two runners in a scoreless seventh while preserving the lead.

York lefty Tasker Strobel appeared headed for a quick eighth inning with two outs and two strikes on De Aza, but the Ducks' three-hole hitter battled his way aboard with a walk and Travis laced a single to left center. Alex Dickerson chopped a perfectly placed RBI double that bounded over the head of Mendoza at first base and into right field to make it a one-run game. The Revs intentionally walked Hechavarria, but lost Goodwin to a bases loaded walk which forced in the tying run. Sisco put the capper on the Ducks' fourth comeback of the night with a two-run single to right, providing the final margin.

Notes: The Revs stole a season-high six bases, their highest total in just over two years and tied for the fifth-highest total in a game in franchise history. Each team tallied 13 hits; Martin led the way with a 4-for-5 performance for the Revs and joined Nunez with a team-leading three RBI. Martin has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. Giambrone and Rivero extended hitting streaks to nine consecutive games while Nunez now has a seven-gamer. Long Island drove in nine of its 12 runs with two outs. The meeting was the 300th all-time regular season matchup between the two clubs. York righty Tom Sutera (2-2) faces Long Island right hander Scott Harkin (season debut) on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

