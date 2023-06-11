Stokes Jr's Triumphant Return to Lineup Spearheads Huge Day for Offense in Win at Long Island

(Central Islip, NY): Troy Stokes Jr. homered and drove in a career-high five runs in his return to the lineup, spearheading a massive offensive onslaught for the York Revolution in a 12-5 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Sunday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The win snaps a season high-tying three-game slide for the Revs who pull back into a tie for first place before returning home for a six-game homestand beginning on Tuesday night.

Activated from the injured list prior to the game, Stokes Jr. slashed a two-run double down the first base line to open the scoring in the top of the second inning in his first plate appearance in exactly two weeks.

The Revs ripped off a seven-spot in the top of the third as the lead quickly erupted to 9-0. Tomo Otosaka kicked things off with a one-out single and stole second. After a walk to Alejandro Rivero, Jacob Rhinesmith picked up his 15th RBI in the last 10 games with a base hit to right. A wild pitch advanced two runners and Richard Urena singled home another run on a knock to right field. Nellie Rodriguez chopped an RBI single down the third base line and Trey Martin clobbered a three-run homer to left, his second long ball in as many games as the rout was on. Stokes Jr. was hit by a pitch, ending the day for Ducks starter Scott Harkin (0-1) after just 2.1 innings. Otosaka capped the outburst that he ignited with an RBI single up the middle, his second hit of the inning, as the Revs enjoyed their third largest inning of the season behind a nine-run frame and a 10-run inning, all of which have come at Long Island.

Stokes Jr. drilled a line drive three-run homer to left in the top of the fourth to finalize the offense's big day and notch his first career five-RBI game.

Revs starter Tom Sutera limited the Ducks to single runs while working with the big lead. The righty set down his first eight of the day before allowing solo homers to Brantley Bell in the third and Alex Dickerson in the fourth. Bell drove in a run with an infield single in the fifth and Dickerson plated another on a double in the sixth. Adeiny Hechavarria doubled home a run that was charged to Sutera in the seventh, but Sutera (3-2) prevented Long Island from getting back in the game in a career-high 6.2 innings while tying a career-high with seven strikeouts and earning his second road victory against the Ducks.

Andrew Gross and Denson Hull came out of the Revs bullpen to each record two outs and Victor Capellan retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Notes: Rodriguez went 4-for-5, tying a career-high in hits; it was his fourth career four-hit game and first since July 4, 2015 with Lynchburg (at Salem). Martin (3-for-4) went 9-for-14 in the series including 7-for-9 over the past two games with three RBI in both contests and is now hitting .442 (19-for-43) over his last 11 games. Trent Giambrone and Alejandro Rivero both had nine-game hitting streaks halted. Sutera set a career-high in innings for the second straight start while tying his career-high in strikeouts which was set on July 9, 2019 with Williamsport (at Mahoning Valley). Gross had a ninth consecutive scoreless outing while Capellan worked his fourth in-a-row. The Revs and Ducks are now 6-6 against each other with York outscoring Long Island 98-91 in the season series. They'll meet again in York next weekend and will then face each other just six more times the rest of the year. York welcomes Lancaster to open the homestand with the first of a three-game series on Tuesday night. RHP Pedro Vasquez (2-0, 2.45) faces RHP Brandyn Sittinger (2-3, 5.04) at 6:30 p.m. Promos include Senior Fair presented by Capital Blue Cross, Time Travel Tuesday (50s), and Silver Sluggers presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

