Blue Crabs Starter Heading to Taiwan

June 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf) It was official Sunday that the Blue Crabs left-handed starter, Mitch Lambson, would be having his contract purchased by the WeiChuan Dragons who play in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Lambson is in his 13th year of professional baseball and in his third year with the Blue Crabs. Last season he led the Atlantic League with the most complete games, as he would go the distance seven times in 24 starts.

The Southpaw is a two-time pitcher of the month in the Atlantic League, as he was a co-pitcher of the month in April/May this season. So far this year, Lambson has made eight starts for the Crabs, building a record of 6-0, with a 2.33 ERA, pitching 54.0 innings, and striking out 38.

Lambson is already the third player this year to have his contract purchased, as Michael Wielansky was picked up by the San Francisco Giants organization, and Andre Scrubb went to the Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

