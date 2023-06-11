Braxton Lee's Grand Slam Puts Snooze on Counter Clocks

(Waldorf) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were back in action on Saturday after losing a tough one to the Lexington Counter Clocks. Heading into the game, the Crabs were deadlocked with the York Revolution at the top of the North Division and trying to regain the lead.

In the first inning, the Crabs scored again, with Braxton Lee at second and K.C. Hobson at first; Alex Crosby hit a two-RBI double into the gap, and the Crabs were in business. The next half inning had Lexington cutting that lead in half when Hector Roa hit a ground ball into center field.

On his own bobblehead day, Crosby picked up his second hit in the third and, with it, his third RBI as Southern Maryland was up 3-1 on the Counter Clocks. But once again, the Clocks tried to pull their way back in the game, as Manuel Geraldo got the RBI single this time.

It was a one-run contest going into the bottom of the sixth; with the bases loaded, Braxton Lee hit a high fly ball that landed over the left field wall for the Blue Crabs' second grand slam this season. The score was 7-2, the final total, as the Blue Crabs evened the series through two games.

The Blue Crabs pitching bounced back; starter Sandro Cabrera went 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and two earned runs. The bullpen backed him up, going the rest of the game, giving up no hits.

With the Revolution dropping their second game in Long Island, the Blue Crabs are now alone in first place. Their record stands at 22-14, and they will play for the series on Sunday; Ian Kahaloa is set to make a start. The Sunday matchup will commence at 2:05. Tickets can be purchased here, or the game will be telecasted live on FloSports.

