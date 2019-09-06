Marlies Announce Single Game Tickets On-Sale Date and Promotional Schedule

The Toronto Marlies announced today the on-sale date for single game tickets and promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season. Single game tickets will be available for purchase to the public through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to join the Marlies Insider for access to an exclusive presale that begins Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Insiders will have the opportunity to access tickets before the general public and save up to 50 per cent on regular season tickets.

The Marlies will open their season at home against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) on Saturday, October 5 at 4:00 p.m.The Marlies will return to Scotiabank Arena for four games in their annual series, which includes a Marlies and Leafs doubleheader (November 30) and games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 17) and St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

Toronto will host six games featuring bobblehead giveaway highlighting Marlies graduates Zach Hyman, Travis Dermott, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.

For more information, fans can visit Marlies.ca/promoschedule to learn about all planned giveaways and promotional nights.

Visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to purchase a Marlies 2019-20 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $16 per seat and includes exclusive benefits like a Complimentary 18-person Suite, 50 per cent off underground parking and access to the Ticket Exchange Program.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 11 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

MARLIES 2019-2020 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

DATE VENUE EVENT

OCT 5 Coca-Cola Coliseum Home Opener

NOV 16 Coca-Cola Coliseum Morgan Rielly Bobblehead Giveaway

NOV 30 Scotiabank Arena Scotiabank Series and Hockey Fights Cancer

DEC 7 Coca-Cola Coliseum Teddy Bear Toss

DEC 14 Coca-Cola Coliseum Kasperi Kapanen Bobblehead Giveaway

DEC 26 Scotiabank Arena Scotiabank Series

JAN 4 Coca-Cola Coliseum Andreas Johnsson Bobblehead Giveaway

JAN 31 Coca-Cola Coliseum 416 Fridays

FEB 1 Coca-Cola Coliseum Zach Hyman Bobblehead Giveaway

FEB 9 Coca-Cola Coliseum Canadian Armed Forces Game

FEB 17 Scotiabank Arena Scotiabank Series and Family Day

MAR 6 Coca-Cola Coliseum 416 Fridays

MAR 7 Coca-Cola Coliseum William Nylander Bobblehead Giveaway

MAR 17 Scotiabank Arena Scotiabank Series and St. Patrick's Day

MAR 28 Coca-Cola Coliseum Travis Dermott Bobblehead Giveaway

APR 11 Coca-Cola Coliseum Fan Appreciation Day

