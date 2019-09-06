Sens Hit the Ice as Rookie Showcase Gets Set to Begin

The Ottawa Senators top prospects were on the ice at CAA Arena this morning gearing up for the 2019 Rookie Showcase.

Belleville Senators head coach Troy Mann and his assistants David Bell and Colin Chaulk, who will be the Sens' coaches for the tournament, led the team through its morning skate.

Mann also confirmed his line-up for tonight's contest with Winnipeg where he will deploy 12 forwards and seven defencemen. Filip Gustavsson, who played in 31 games for Belleville last season, will start in goal.

The Sens' full line-up is as follows:

Formenton-Brown-Batherson

Gruden-Norris-Davidsson

Abramov-Beaudin-Veronneau

Kelly-Kastelic-Sturtz

Brannstrom-Guenette

Bourque-McDonald

Aspirot-Welsh

Hanus

Gustavsson

Mandolese

2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

