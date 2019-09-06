Sens Hit the Ice as Rookie Showcase Gets Set to Begin
September 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators top prospects were on the ice at CAA Arena this morning gearing up for the 2019 Rookie Showcase.
Belleville Senators head coach Troy Mann and his assistants David Bell and Colin Chaulk, who will be the Sens' coaches for the tournament, led the team through its morning skate.
Mann also confirmed his line-up for tonight's contest with Winnipeg where he will deploy 12 forwards and seven defencemen. Filip Gustavsson, who played in 31 games for Belleville last season, will start in goal.
The Sens' full line-up is as follows:
Formenton-Brown-Batherson
Gruden-Norris-Davidsson
Abramov-Beaudin-Veronneau
Kelly-Kastelic-Sturtz
Brannstrom-Guenette
Bourque-McDonald
Aspirot-Welsh
Hanus
Gustavsson
Mandolese
2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule
Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm
Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm
Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm
Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets
Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm
Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators
