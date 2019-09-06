Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Mikhail Shalagin to AHL Contract

September 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Mikhail Shalagin to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today. The team has also picked up the one-year option on defenseman Nolan Valleau.

Shalagin, 19, skated in 43 games with the MHK Spartak Moskva of the MHL last season tallying 75 points (48g, 27a) with a plus-31 rating, earning MHL MVP honors. His 48 goals set a new league record for the most in one season. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound forward also appeared in four games with the Moscow Spartak of the KHL and seven with the Khimik Voskresensk of the VHL tallying two goals.

Shalagin was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Valleau, 26, skated in 68 games with the Crunch last season earning three goals and 17 assists along with a plus-20 rating. He also played in seven games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL posting four points (2g, 2a).

