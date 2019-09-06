IceHogs Unveil 2019-20 Promo Schedule

September 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today unveiled their full promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 hockey season.

The exciting promo slate kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 with the first 4,000 fans in attendance receiving a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. The promo schedule rolls on with the return of several marquee events throughout the season, including Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 29), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 7), Autism Awareness Night (Jan. 25), Country Night (March 6) and Jersey Auction Night (March 21).

In addition, the IceHogs are debuting two new theme nights with Day of the Dead Night scheduled for Nov. 2 and LEGO Night on Jan. 25. Fans can also collect this year's series of bobbleheads by picking up Stanley Cup champion Kris Versteeg's bobblehead on Dec. 7, a sock monkey bobblehead on Feb. 8 and IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia's bobblehead on Feb. 15.

The 2019-20 promo schedule is capped off with a limited-edition IceHogs hat series, presented by BMO Harris Bank. The first hat in the series will be designed by Hogs forward Versteeg and is available to the first 1,500 fans on Jan. 31, while the second cap will be custom made by Hogs netminder Delia and available to the first 1,500 fans on April 3.

The following is the full promotional schedule for the 2019-20 regular season. Promotions, quantities, dates and times are all subject to change:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME PROMO (QUANTITY) SPONSOR

Saturday 10/12 Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Calendars (4,000) Impact

Monday 10/14 Laval 1 p.m. Kids Day

Friday 10/18 Chicago 7 p.m. Magnet Schedules (2,500) American Solutions For Bus.

Saturday 11/2 Iowa 6 p.m. Day of the Dead Night

Wednesday 11/6 Toronto 10:30 a.m. School Day Game

Saturday 11/16 Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Sock Giveaway (1,500)/Military Appreciation Rose Pest Control

Friday 11/29 Chicago 7 p.m. Hockey Fights Cancer Night Swedish American

Saturday 11/30 Grand Rapids 5 p.m. Mittens (1,500) BMO Harris Bank

Saturday 12/7 Milwaukee 6 p.m. Versteeg Bobble (2,500)/Teddy Bear Toss Rock Valley Culligan

Friday 12/20 Texas 7 p.m. Winter Hats (1,500) Pepsi

Saturday 12/21 Cleveland 6 p.m. Star Wars Night

Friday 12/27 Iowa 7 p.m. Youth Jersey Night (1,000 14 and under) Ortho Illinois

Sunday 1/5 Chicago 4 p.m. Player Cards (1,500) Gizmo's Sports Cards

Monday 1/20 Belleville 1 p.m. Poster Night (2,500) Hub Printing

Saturday 1/25 Milwaukee 6 p.m. Hogs LEGO Figurines (1,500)/Autism Awareness Lawn Care by Walter

Friday 1/31 Manitoba 7 p.m. Kris Versteeg Designer Hat (1,500) BMO Harris Bank

Saturday 2/1 Milwaukee 6 p.m. Fleece Blanket Night (2,500) Dental Dimensions

Saturday 2/8 San Antonio 6 p.m. Sock Monkey Bobbleheads (1,500) Midway Village Museum

Saturday 2/15 Cleveland 6 p.m. Collin Delia Bobblehead (2,500) Pepsi

Friday 3/6 Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Country Night

Wednesday 3/18 Milwaukee 7 p.m. Drawstring Back Packs (1,000) Rock River Valley Blood Bank

Saturday 3/21 Iowa 6 p.m. Jersey Auction Night Insurance King

Sunday 3/29 Chicago 4 p.m. Dog Collars (1,500) Riverside Dental

Friday 4/3 Chicago 7 p.m. Collin Delia Designer Hat (1,500) BMO Harris Bank

Saturday 4/11 Iowa 6 p.m. Fan Appreciation/Team Photo Giveaway (2,500) American Solutions For Bus.

The season-long promotions for the 2019-20 season are as follows:

Skate with the Hogs: Fans can join their favorite players on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice following games on Oct. 14 vs. Laval, Nov. 3 vs. Chicago and Jan. 5 vs. the Wolves. Fans will need to provide their own skates, as rentals are unavailable.

Taco Tuesdays: Enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer for each Tuesday home game this season. Tacos will be available for just $2 and select craft beer options are just $5.

Wednesday Dog Days: For just $2, fans can bring their dog to the BMO Harris Bank Center for all Wednesday contests, excluding the School Day Matinee. Proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit local animal shelters.

In addition, hot dogs will be available for just $2 and select craft beer for $5 on the concourse.

Friday $2 Beers Night: Kick off the weekend with $2 Bud Light during Friday home games. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Saturday "Hogs & Hops:" Fans ages 21 and older can take advantage of Saturday's special ticket package which will include two drink tickets and one upper endzone ticket to the IceHogs game for $22. The drink tickets can be redeemed during the respective Saturday game at River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse for a Budweiser or Bud Light beer, or for one soft drink or bottled water at most concessions on the concourse.

Papa John's Sunday Family 4 Packs: Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game for just $44. The Papa John's Sunday Family 4 Pack includes four game tickets, four soft drinks and one large pizza from Papa John's. Drink vouchers can be redeemed for non-alcoholic beverages on the concourse, while the pizza voucher can be exchanged at the Papa John's stand near Hog Heaven.

Additional seats can be purchased with the four-pack plan for an additional fee.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.