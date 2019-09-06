Sens Cruise to Victory in Rookie Showcase Opener

The Ottawa Senators romped to victory in their 2019 Rookie Showcase opener, beating the Winnipeg Jets 8-1 at CAA Arena.

Ottawa had goals from Logan Brown (2), Parker Kelly, Alex Formenton, Erik Brannstrom, Vitaly Abramov, JC Beaudin and Jonathan Davidsson while Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves. Winnipeg's James Phelan scored while Adam Carlson stopped 20 shots. Griffen Outhouse made nine saves in relief.

The Jets struck first 8:35 into the first but the Sens tied the game at 10:30 on a piece of brilliance from Kelly as after being tripped by Dedan Chisholm, he still managed to get a shot off from his knees to beat Carlson five-hole.

Ottawa exploded in the second period, scoring six times. Formenton gave the Senators the lead just 53 seconds in as he went blocker side on a breakaway before Brannstrom made it 3-1 with a blast from the blue line on the power play.

Abramov pushed the lead to 4-1 at 9:22 as he was on hand in front to bury a loose puck as the Sens took a stranglehold on the game and Beaudin buried a rebound with 6:37 left in the period to give Ottawa a four-goal advantage.

The lead grew to 6-1 as Josh Norris fed Davidsson out front with an exquisite pass before Brown completed the second period onslaught with a nice backhand finish out front with 1:31 left in the frame.

Outhouse replaced Carlson to start the third period but even he couldn't stop Brown bagging his second goal of the night as he tucked in a backhander five-hole on a breakaway with five minutes to play for an 8-1 Ottawa lead.

Maxence Guenette had three assists for Ottawa while Mark Kastelic added a pair of helpers.

Ottawa are back in action Saturday when they face Montreal at 7pm. Tickets are available.

