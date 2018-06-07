Marlies and Stars Set for Game 4

The Toronto Marlies will look to take a two-game lead in the Calder Cup Finals when they face off for Game 4 in Austin on Thursday night.

The Marlies enter the contest having won five straight road playoff games, including Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Each of the first three games of the series have been decided by a single goal as both teams continue to play close, tight-checking hockey.

The team to score first has also lost every game so far this series, after the teams entered the final with a combined record of 17-0 when scoring first through the first three rounds.

Chris Mueller scored in Tuesday's game to give him a team-lead of four points (2G, 2A) so far this series. Andreas Johnsson, who collected an assist on Mueller's second period strike, remains first in team scoring with 16 points (6G, 10A) through 12 games this postseason.

Travis Morin and Justin Dowling both have four points for Texas and lead the Stars in scoring this series, while Curtis McKenzie's 17 points (8G, 9A) put him in the Stars' lead for overall playoff scoring.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

13-3-0 Overall Record 12-4-2

2-1 Series Record 1-2

Win 1 Streak Loss 1

57 Goals For 52

35 Goals Against 46

21.9% Power Play Percentage 24.1%

78.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.9%

C. Grundstrom, A. Johnsson, B. Smith (6) Leading Goal Scorer C. McKenzie (8)

A. Johnsson (16) Leading Points Scorer C. McKenzie (17)

G. Sparks (12) Wins Leader M. McKenna (12)

