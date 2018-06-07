American Hockey League and Its Clubs Raise over $5.7M for Charitable Causes in 2017-18

June 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that nearly $5.7 million was raised over the course of the 2017-18 season by the AHL and its 30 member clubs for donation to various charitable causes and relief funds across North America.

Among the many recipients of the AHL's charity endeavors this season were:

- Ace Bailey Children's Foundation

- ALS Association

- American/Canadian Cancer Societies

- American Heart Association

- American/Canadian Red Cross

- Big Brothers Big Sisters

- Boy Scouts of America/Girl Scouts of the USA

- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund

- Easterseals

- Habitat for Humanity

- Hockey Fights Cancer

- Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund

- Make-A-Wish Foundation

- Ronald McDonald House Charities

- Salvation Army

- Special Olympics

- Susan G. Komen For the Cure

- Toys for Tots

- United Way

- YMCA/YWCA

- You Can Play Project

and many more...

In addition to monies raised, AHL teams gave back to their local communities through numerous activities, including more than 1,300 visits by players and coaches to schools, hospitals, libraries and other locations and more than 2,500 mascot appearances. More than 170,000 game tickets were donated to local charitable groups, and items such as food, coats, holiday gifts and hockey equipment were collected at various drives organized by AHL clubs.

In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 30 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and for the 17th year in a row, more than 6 million fans have attended AHL games in 2017-18.

