Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Daniel Walcott to One-Year Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Daniel Walcott to a one-year, two-way contract today, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Walcott, 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, played in 62 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, recording five goals and 16 points with a plus-5 rating. He also appeared in seven Calder Cup Playoff games in 2018 and recorded an assist.

A native of Ile Perrot, Quebec, Walcott has played in 180 career AHL games with the Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack. He has amassed 11 goals and 44 points with four game-winning goals. Walcott has also skated in 20 Calder Cup Playoff games, all with Syracuse in the previous two seasons, recording five assists.

The Lightning acquired Walcott's rights from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2015.

