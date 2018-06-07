Martinsen Agrees to Extension with Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with forward Andreas Martinsen, which runs through the 2018-19 National Hockey League season.

Martinsen, 27, spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with the Rockford IceHogs, logging 28 points (12g, 16a) and 62 penalty minutes in 64 AHL games. The 6-3, 229-lbs forward ranked first among IceHogs forwards (at least 50 games) in penalty minutes per game and third among all team forwards in total penalty minutes. Martinsen also posted three multi-point efforts with Hogs, and notched points in nine of 11 games during a stretch from Jan. 10 - Feb. 3.

The Baerum, Norway native then collected two goals and three assists in 13 playoff games during Rockford's run to the Western Conference Finals. He notched a playoff-high three-game point streak from April 16 - May 5, and was also whistled for a team-high 32 PIMs in the postseason.

Martinsen was recalled by the Blackhawks on March 20 and appeared in nine NHL games with Chicago last season, recording one goal. He accumulated a team-high 35 hits in those contests from March 20 - April 7.

Martinsen was undrafted and spent three seasons playing professionally in Germany with Dusseldorfer EG in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga prior to signing as a free agent with Colorado on May 15, 2015. He was acquired by the Blackhawks from Montreal in exchange for forward Kyle Baun on Oct. 4, 2017.

Overall, the forward was totaled 19 points (8g, 11a) and 96 PIMs in 128 career NHL games with Colorado (2015-17), Montreal (2016-17) and Chicago (2017-18). He has also combined for 30 points (13g, 17a) and 70 PIMs in 74 career AHL games with San Antonio (2015-16) and Rockford (2017-18).

Martinsen won Rockford's Heavy Hitter Award for the 2017-18 season.

