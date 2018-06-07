Admirals Sign Donovan to AHL Deal

June 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Donovan to an American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Donovan has spent the past two seasons with Frölunda of the Swedish Hockey League. During the 2017-18 campaign he led the team with a +11 rating and was second among club defenseman with 27 points on seven goals and 20 assists. During his time with Frölunda he totaled 42 points (8g-34a) and a +16 rating in 102 contests.

A native of Edmond, OK, Donovan played parts of six seasons in the AHL, most recently with the Rochester Americans in 2015-16 when he had eight goals and 23 assists in 73 games. He was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round of the 2008 draft and was named to the AHL All-Rookie team in 2012 with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The following season he was selected for the AHL All-Star game and finished the year tied for the league lead among AHL blueliners with 48 points (14g-34a).

Donovan has 67 games of NHL experience, all with the Islanders, posting two goals and 17 assists for 29 points. He played two seasons at the University of Denver and was a member of TeamUSA's gold-medal winning team at the World Junior Championships in 2010.

Donovan and the Admirals 2018-19 schedule will be released later this summer, the Admirals do know that they will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.