Marksmen Use Big First to Score Third Win over Macon

MACON, Ga.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Macon Mayhem 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Macon Coliseum.

The Marksmen scored three first-period goals for the fourth straight game and never looked back.

Wyatt Noskey and Bryce Ferrell scored their first SPHL points and both ended the game with a goal and an assist.

Carlos Fornaris scored late in the first to zip ahead to a 3-0 lead.

Only Cody Rodgers could solve another quality start from Jason Pawloski, scoring 12:39 into the second period.

Fayetteville improves to 7-3-0 on the season holding on to fourth place in the league.

Macon will visit the Crown Coliseum next weekend on Friday and Saturday to meet the Marksmen on Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend. Limited tickets still remain and you can get yours by clicking the tickets tab on marksmenhockey.com.

