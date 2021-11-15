SPHL Announces Ford Suspension

November 15, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Monday that Nick Ford is suspended for both of Roanoke's games against the Evansville Thunderbolts this weekend.

Ford was suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his slew-footing match penalty in the third period of Roanoke's 3-1 over Vermilion County on Saturday night. The six-foot-one winger has recorded two goals and two assists in six games for the Dawgs, but will not be available when the Dawgs travel to Evansville for a doubleheader on November 19 and 20.

You can listen to Roanoke's games against the Thunderbolts this weekend on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on both Friday and Saturday. The Dawgs return to Berglund Center on Friday, November 26 against Fayetteville for Roanoke Express Tribute Night sponsored by Carilion Clinic with Q99. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for future home games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.