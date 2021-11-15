SPHL Announces Suspension
November 15, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Nick Ford
Roanoke's Nick Ford has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 52, Vermilion County at Roanoke, played on Saturday, November 13.
Ford was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-footing, at 14:31 of the third period.
Ford will miss Roanoke's games against Evansville on November 19 and 20.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2021
- SPHL Announces Ford Suspension - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Win Streak Continues, Storm Donates over $20,000 to Local Veterans Non Profit - Quad City Storm
- Marksmen Use Big First to Score Third Win over Macon - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.