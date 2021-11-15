SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Nick Ford

Roanoke's Nick Ford has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 52, Vermilion County at Roanoke, played on Saturday, November 13.

Ford was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-footing, at 14:31 of the third period.

Ford will miss Roanoke's games against Evansville on November 19 and 20.

