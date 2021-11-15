Win Streak Continues, Storm Donates over $20,000 to Local Veterans Non Profit

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm extended its franchise record winning streak to eight games this past weekend with a 4-3 win versus Peoria on Friday and a 4-1 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts Saturday.

Friday's win came in the first home ice battle of the season in the Cold War on 74. The visiting Rivermen scored first before David Brancik and Connor Fries notched first period goals for the Storm, giving the home team a 2-1 lead at first intermission. Peoria regained the lead in the second period with a pair of scores from their captain, Alec Hagaman. In period three the Storm's special teams shined, first with a tying goal from veteran assistant captain Joe Sova. On the power play, Sova launched a long clearance attempt behind the Rivermen net. A fortuitous bounce sent the puck off of Rivermen netminder Eric Levine and in to bring the game even at 3-3. In the final seconds of regulation time the Storm rushed up the ice creating a four on two chance. Hagaman hooked Storm forward Shane Bennett to prevent him from receiving a pass and after Levine saved the Storm shot he issued a blocker side punch to the head of Storm defenseman Carter Shinkaruk. The hooking infraction and roughing minor gave the Storm a 5 on 3 power play with 12 seconds remaining in the game. The Storm won the ensuing faceoff, got a shot on net and forward Tommy Stang buried the rebound with six seconds remaining to set the final score at 4-3.

Saturday night the Storm battled the Evansville Thunderbolts on Salute to Military Night. A season-high 3,060 fans piled into the TaxSlayer Center to see a commanding 4-1 victory in which the Storm outshot the visitors 43-29. After a scoreless first period Quad City scored three straight goals from David Brancik, Filip Virgilli and Tommy Stang. The goal for Virgilli was the first of his professional hockey career. After recording the win Friday night netminder Bailey Brkin put on another impressive display, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced. After the game the Storm and TBK Bank teamed up to raise $21,325 for the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center with a live jersey auction.

The weekend sweep pushed the Storm to a record of 8-1-0-1 and maintained their post of second place in the SPHL standings. Wednesday the team hits the road for the longest road trip of the weekend, playing the Birmingham Bulls Thursday night and the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. The following weekend the Storm kickoff and eight game homestand that begins November 26th and commences December 17th. The dates for the homestand are as follows:

November 26th: Black Friday presented by Sweet Tooth Snacks

November 27th: $1 Beer Night

December 3rd: #ColdWarOn74 versus the Peoria Rivermen

December 4th: College Night

December 10th: Ag Night

December 11th: 80's Ugly Sweater Night presented by Vintage Radio

December 12th: Pucks and Paws Day: Puppy Pictures with Santa

December 17th: Radar's Birthday presented by The Boys and Girls Club, Group O and IHMVCU

Tickets for next weekend's games can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.

