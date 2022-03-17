Marksmen Teach Dawgs a Lesson During School Day Game

March 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Markmsen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-1 at the Crown Coliseum on Thursday morning.

The Marksmen celebrated over 6000 students and teachers coming to the annual School Day Game and creating an outstanding and loud atmosphere.

Andrew Lane opened the scoring for the Marksmen 7:51 into the opening period. For Lane, the goal is his first professionally and would be the lone tally until the third period.

The Marksmen nearly went up two when Tommy Besinger tapped in a feed from Taylor Best, but the goal was disallowed because of goaltender interference.

Brent Moran was a brick wall for the Marksmen, turning away 36 shots in the first two periods.

Finally in the third, Drake Glover broke through on the powerplay to make it 2-0 and just beyond the halfway point of the third period, Bryan Moore would finish a 2-on-1 by chipping a backhander over the outstretched glove of Sammy Bernard.

Moran was 91 seconds away from his second SPHL shutout, but Brant Sherwood scored on a seeing-eye wrist shot from the far faceoff circle to make it 3-1.

With the win, the Marksmen have now won the season series over Roanoke and will increase their lead for the SPHL's fourth position to three points.

The Marksmen will remain at home tomorrow and Saturday night to faceoff against the Birmingham Bulls. It will be Birmingham's only trip to Fayetteville this season.

