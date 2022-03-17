Thunderbolts Defeat Mayhem 4-3 in Overtime

Evansville, In.: For the third straight game, the Thunderbolts and their opponent would finish regulation tied 3-3 and require overtime, where once again the Thunderbolts came up victorious as they defeated the Macon Mayhem 4-3 on Wednesday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, March 19th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Despite being heavily outshot, the Mayhem opened the scoring as Nigel Slade scored at 9:18 on a power play opportunity. In response, Cory Dunn scored at 16:21 to tie the game for Evansville, assisted by Austin Plevy and Connor Chatham. In the second period, Cameron Cook gave the Thunderbolts their first lead of the game as he scored on a breakaway, unassisted at 9:29. In the third period, Scott Kirton extended the lead to 3-1 with an unassisted shorthanded goal at 1:18, before the Mayhem responded with a power play goal from Caleb Cameron at 3:27 and even-strength goal from Michael Snow at 5:54 to tie the game 3-3. In overtime, Brennan Feasey scored at 1:09 from Mike Ferraro and Dunn to seal the 4-3 victory for Evansville.

Dunn scored one goal and assist, while Cook, Feasey, and Kirton scored one goal each. Evan Moyse finished with 17 saves on 20 shots faced for his 8th win of the season, and his first as a Thunderbolt in his debut. Tonight was the last meeting of the season between the Thunderbolts and Macon. The Thunderbolts now only need 1 point out of 16 possible remaining to clinch a berth in the SPHL Playoffs and can clinch while idle on Friday with a Birmingham loss of any kind to Fayetteville.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

