Thunderbolts Likely to Clinch Playoffs this Weekend

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts, winners of three-straight, continue to roll along and are now only 1 point or Birmingham loss away from clinching a berth in next month's SPHL Playoffs by or before their lone game of the upcoming weekend, this Saturday at Ford Center against the Quad City Storm.

Week In Review:

Brennan Feasey's two goals along with Cory Dunn's two assists and shootout-winning goal played major roles in defeating Birmingham on Friday night 4-3, following a full five-minute overtime period and franchise-record 12 rounds of shootout attempts to decide a winner. Feasey added another pair of goals, followed up with a goal from Cameron Cook, and Evansville defeated the Bulls again 4-3 on Saturday night, this time in overtime with Dunn scoring the winning goal. For their outstanding efforts, Feasey and Dunn were both named the SPHL's Players of the Week. Dunn, Cook and Scott Kirton scored for Evansville on Wednesday night against Macon before the Mayhem bounced back to force overtime. Once again, the Thunderbolts won the game 4-3, this time with Feasey scoring the overtime goal to win it for Evansville.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm this Saturday night at Ford Center beginning at 7:00pm CST. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 28-13-8, 64 Points, 5th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Shane Bennett (20 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Shane Bennett (52 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Kevin Resop (6-3-1, .912 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs. QCS: 3-8-0

The Storm were swept by the Knoxville Ice Bears this past weekend in Knoxville, starting with a 4-2 loss on Friday night. Logan Nelson opened the scoring for Quad City, but Ice Bears jumped ahead 3-1 in the third period. Carter Shinkaruk made it a 3-2 game late, but Knoxville added another empty net goal to finish off the Storm. The following night, a 4-goal third period for Knoxville sank the Storm 6-1, with Connor Fries scoring the lone goal for Quad City.

Call-up Report

- Cooper Jones (Trois-Rivières Lions - ECHL)

- Games Played: 32 (1 with Jacksonville, 31 with Idaho, 0 with Trois-Rivières)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 4 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 47

- 10 Goals, 11 Assists, 21 Points, 63 PIM

Transactions:

Thur. 3/17: Mike Pellegrini signed to contract

Thur. 3/17: Jake Henderson placed on 21-day Injured Reserve

Wed. 3/16: Jake Henderson activated from Injured Reserve

Mon. 3/14: Connor Vermeulen placed on 21-day Injured Reserve

Sun. 3/13: Mike Tish placed on waivers

Fri. 3/11: Mike Tish, Dillon Radin, Cory Dunn signed to standard contracts

