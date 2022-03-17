Dawgs Release Tommy Pokorney

March 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Tommy Pokorney has been released from the team.

Pokorney played in 43 games for Roanoke this season, tallying two goals and four assists along with 30 penalty minutes. The six-foot-three blue-liner had previously played his college hockey at Ohio University, recording 20 goals and 32 assists in 112 college games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at Berglund Center for the first time in a month tomorrow night to face the Macon Mayhem at 7:05 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.