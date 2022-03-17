Dawgs Release Tommy Pokorney
March 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Tommy Pokorney has been released from the team.
Pokorney played in 43 games for Roanoke this season, tallying two goals and four assists along with 30 penalty minutes. The six-foot-three blue-liner had previously played his college hockey at Ohio University, recording 20 goals and 32 assists in 112 college games.
The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at Berglund Center for the first time in a month tomorrow night to face the Macon Mayhem at 7:05 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.
