Dawgs Bring Back Bryce Martin

March 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Bryce Martin has returned from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Martin played in 16 games for Roanoke this season, tallying six assists and 22 penalty minutes. The five-foot-eleven blue-liner had two ECHL stints with the Stingrays this season, playing in three games between December 15 and December 21 and again from December 26 until this morning. In 27 ECHL games this season, Martin recorded two goals, one assist, 30 penalty minutes, and a minus-seven plus/minus.

