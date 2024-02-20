Marksmen Sign Ty Proffitt to PTO, Acquire Dillon Radin from Bulls

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Dillon Radin from the Birmingham Bulls in exchange for future considerations and the signing of forward Ty Proffitt to a professional tryout.

Radin, 27, is in his second full SPHL season and has scored 19 goals and 30 points in 55 games with the Evansville Thunderbolts, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Bulls. The Long Beach, New York, native has five points in 13 games so far this season.

"Radin is a proven point-producer who has been on two very successful teams the last two seasons," said Cruthers. "We want winners that can produce, and he's exactly the type of player that fills that role."

Radin played five seasons at UMass-Dartmouth where he put up 82 (32G+50A) points in 99 games. He captained his team at Dartmouth and led them in all offensive categories his senior season, earning 2021-22 First Team All-Conference honors.

Proffitt, 25, played 15 games for the University of Wisconsin-Superior during the 2023-24 season, and registered 2 assists.

"Proffitt is a hard-working, 200-foot player that plays with a ton of passion and purpose," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers.

The Fairbanks, Alaska, native played 77 games at UWS across five seasons, and recorded 19 (8G+11A) points. He contributed to a championship run in the 2020-21 season.

Radin, Proffitt and the Marksmen are on home ice for three straight games starting Friday, February 23 at 7PM on Olympics Night. The weekend continues with Heroes Night presented by Smith Douglas Homes Saturday at 6PM, and Salute to Service presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, LLC, Sunday at 3PM.

Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

