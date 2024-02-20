Thunderbolts Host Rivermen this Saturday for 90's Night

February 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After a 4-game week that saw notable lows turn into significant highs, the Thunderbolts look to carry over the momentum from two consecutive comeback road wins into this coming weekend, where they will face off against the Peoria Rivermen this Friday in Peoria and Saturday at Ford Center for 90's Night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were defeated 3-1 by Quad City on Wednesday at Ford Center, with the lone goal coming from Matthew Hobbs. Friday's game in Roanoke was the worst defeat in several years for Evansville, a 7-0 loss to the Rail Yard Dawgs. However, the Thunderbolts responded in a big way the following night, coming back to defeat the same Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in overtime, with goals from Vadim Vasjonkin and Myles Abbate in regulation, and Dmitri Yushkevich in overtime. The week ended by handing the Birmingham Bulls only their 4th loss on home ice this season in dramatic comeback fashion, coming back from 4-2 down to defeat the Bulls 5-4 in a shootout. Mark Zhukov, Jordan Spadafore, Brady Lynn, and Abbate scored in regulation, while Lincoln Hatten scored twice in the shootout and Lynn once more. Ty Taylor stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's loss, 10 of 13 shots in relief on Friday, and all 14 shots as well as 6 of 8 shootout attempts in Monday's win. Brendahn Brawley stopped 19 of 23 shots on Friday before being relieved by Taylor, 39 of 41 shots in Saturday's win, and 22 of 26 shots on Monday before being relieved by Taylor.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts return to Peoria for the final time this regular season this Friday night to take on the Rivermen, puck drop at 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch Friday's road game on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch Friday's game at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again at Ford Center for 90's Night. The Thunderbolts will be wearing specialty 90's themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, replicas will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand. Space Monkey Records will be providing music in the Ford Center lobby while DJ Chidi will provide 90's throwback tunes inside the arena. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will host the Quad City Storm on Friday, March 1st and Saturday, March 2nd. Friday the 1st will be Dogs Night Out 2 Presented by Earthborn Holistic Pet Food, where fans can again bring their dogs to the game for only 5 dollars extra per dog. Crypto from Evansville Regional Airport will be giving away 100 free collapsible doggie bowls, on-site vet services will be provided by Princeton Veterinary Hospital, and It Takes A Village will be on site with dogs available for adoption. There will also be dog races on the ice during intermission. Saturday the 2nd will be Super Villain Night, featuring specialty villain-themed jerseys that will be worn by the players and auctioned off immediately after the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merch stand.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 27-10-5, 59 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Baer (19 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (45 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (18-5-3, .911 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 3-6-1

The Rivermen swept their three-game weekend series at home against the Fayetteville Marksmen, beginning with a 1-0 shutout on Friday with Dante Zapata scoring the lone goal. Saturday's win was by a score of 5-1, with two goals from Cayden Cahill, and one each from Joseph Drapluk, Jordan Ernst and JM Piotrowski, in a game that saw 139 combined penalty minutes. Sunday afternoon's game was won by Peoria by a 3-2 score, with Piotrowski, Ernst, and Mike Gelatt scoring one goal each. Nick Latinovich was in goal for the first two games, stopping all 18 shots on Friday and 20 of 21 shots on Saturday, while Mario Cavaliere stopped 18 of 20 shots on Sunday. Both Alec Baer and Zach Wilkie will be unavailable in the coming weekend series, due to suspensions handed down by the league for their actions in Saturday's penalty-filled game.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 33 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P, 6 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 16 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P, 4 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 10 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, 5 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, 4 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.16 GAA, .880 Save %

Transactions:

Wed. 2/14: F Vadim Vasjonkin returned from loan to Estonian National Team

Wed. 2/14: D Michael Douglas placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale on Wednesday, February 14th. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

