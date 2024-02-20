Nick Latinovich Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

SPHL - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich has been named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week following Latinovich's two wins last weekend against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Latinovich stood tall in the net for the Rivermen as they hosted the Marksmen at Carver Arena on Friday and Saturday night. Latinovich back-stopped the Rivermen to back-to-back wins helping them secure second place in the standings. Latinovich made 38 saves on 39 Fayetteville shots through those two games, and in the process secured his league-leading fifth shutout of the season on Friday night while surrendering just one goal in a 5-1 victory on Saturday. Latinovich currently ranks third among SPHL netminders in save percentage (2.24) and fourth in save-percentage (.911). The Maple, Ontario native's 18 wins also rank second in the SPHL among active netminders.

Latinovich is the second Rivermen to receive the honor of Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for the 2023-24 season following Alec Baer earlier on this year. The Rivermen are set to embark on a home-and-home weekend against the Evansville Thunderbolts this weekend with a home game on Friday night before a road game in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday. Friday's game at Carver Arena is set for a 7:15 pm start time.

