SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Alec Baer

Peoria's Alec Baer has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 200, Fayetteville at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 17.

Baer was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 11:53 of the second period.

Baer sat out Sunday's game against Fayetteville on Sunday and will miss upcoming games against Evansville on February 23 and 24.

Peoria's Zach Wilkie

Peoria's Zach Wilkie has been suspended five games, two games under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties, and three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 200, Fayetteville at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 17.

Wilkie was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 11:53 of the second period.

Wilkie sat out Peoria's game against Fayetteville on Sunday and will miss upcoming games against Evansville (February 23 and 24) and Birmingham (March 1 and 2).

Fayetteville's Jamie Dorsey

Fayetteville's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a re- sult of his actions in Game 200, Fayetteville at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 17.

Dorsey was assessed a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 7:45 of the second period.

Dorsey sat out Fayetteville's game against Peoria on Sunday.

