Marksmen Sign Nick Parody for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Nick Parody for the 2023-24 season.

Parody, 25, got a taste of Marksmen hockey last season, playing in 6 games.

"Nick is another guy who has NCAA experience at both levels," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is long and can defend with a good stick."

The Harrisburg, Pa., native played three years of NCAA Division-I hockey at Canisius before joining Elmira College for the 2022-23 season. While in juniors, Parody won the NCDC's 2018 Dineen Cup as a member of the Islanders Hockey Club.

"As we build our culture, he is another guy with championship DNA that we feel is very important," said Cruthers.

Parody is the first defenseman that has been announced ahead of the 2023-24 season.

