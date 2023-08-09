Osmundson Signs on for 23-24

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forward Brandon Osmundson for the 2023-24 season.

A former standout at Utica College in NCAA Division III, Osmundson brings an impressive track record of scoring and playmaking abilities. Throughout college, he consistently showcased his offensive upside, amassing 108 points in 97 games. At the conclusion of his collegiate career, Osmundson appeared in two games for the Knoxville Ice Bears. Osmundson played with Havoc forward Jamie Bucell at Utica College.

"After a really impressive college career, Brandon is going to bring a lot of speed to our team." assistant coach Tyler Piacentini said, "He's a high-character guy who we hope can make a real impact."

